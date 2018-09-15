MADISON - John R. Thompson, of Madison, completed his earthly journey on Friday, Sept. 7, 2018. He was born on June 16, 1948, in Madison, to Alma (Rocca) and Rudolph Thompson. John was raised on Madison's East Side in a very close knit neighborhood. When he was 7, his father died. Aunts, uncles and many neighborhood parents took him under their protection and showed him much kindness, which he never forgot.
He became a Scoutmaster of St. Dennis Troop No. 149, at the young age of 18, and served in that capacity for 25 years. While working at the Orpheum Theatre, he met Joan Gust. They were married at St. Joseph's in Dodgeville on Aug. 18, 1973, and just celebrated 45 years of marriage. John was a wonderful husband and father. In 1978, he became a paramedic and worked in that capacity until retiring in 2000.
John is survived by his wife, Joan; son, Patrick (Rebecca) Thompson; daughter, Deena (Tyson) Patterson and their son, Davin; his brother, Eugene (Kathleen) Thompson; brothers-in-law, Jerome (Connie) Gust, Michael (Cathy) Gust, Bernard Gust, and Robert Gust; many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents; an infant brother; grandparents; and aunts, uncles and cousins.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. DENNIS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 505 Dempsey Road, Madison, at 10:30 a.m., on Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018, with Father Randy Timmerman presiding. Burial will be held at Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m., on Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2018, and also at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Thursday.
If you wish, memorials may be given to St. Dennis Parish, St. Dennis Boy Scout Troop No. 149, or a charity of your choice. A special thank you to Dr. James Heun and his staff, as well as the staff at Oak Park Place for the kind and compassionate care given to John. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.