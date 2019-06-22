DEFOREST - John A. Thompson, age 92, died peacefully on June 18, 2019, one year to the day of his wife’s passing, at Parkside Assisted Living in DeForest. He was born in the Town of Windsor on October 28, 1926, the son of Louis and Ella (Lewison) Thompson. He graduated from DeForest High School in 1944. After high school, John enlisted in the U.S. Navy in February of 1945. He served in the South Pacific and in occupied Japan, until his honorable discharge in July of 1946.
John completed a carpentry apprenticeship and began a long career in construction and woodworking. He met Lorraine Schenck shortly after his discharge from the Navy, and they were married on October 16, 1948 at Sun Prairie Methodist Church.
During his career, he co-owned Four-Way Builders and later J.T. Millwork, a cabinet shop, which he operated until his retirement in 1991. After retirement, he and Lorraine enjoyed extensive travel in the U.S. and several European countries. John was a lifelong member of Christ Lutheran Church in DeForest, serving on numerous committees and singing in the choir for 65 years. He was very proud of his over 71 year membership in Olson-Grinde American Legion Post #348, of which he was Past Commander and served in many other capacities. He was also a past member of the DeForest Lions Club. He was a volunteer at the DeForest Area Senior and Community Center, where he played pool regularly and with Lorraine served Meals on Wheels for many years. He and Lorraine cherished their decades of friendship with members of their card club.
John was fiercely proud of his Norwegian heritage and family. His children and grandchildren fondly remember numerous family vacations and gatherings, especially the Annual Thompson Family Christmas Euchre Tournament. Stoic but humorous, John was also known to be occasionally strong-willed (aka stubborn). He had a strong work ethic and was a man of integrity in his business dealings and personal life.
He is survived by his children, Rick (Brenda), Cindy (Jeff) Schave, and Tim (Tammy); grandsons, Andrew and B.J. (Laura) Thompson, Michael (Hillary) and Steven (Kari) Schave, and Zak (Megan) Townsend; and great-grandchildren, Lily, Ben, Ryan John, and Jackson Thompson, and Wesley Schave; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his beloved wife of almost 70 years; and siblings, Orlind and Lloyd Thompson.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Christ Lutheran Church or to Agrace Hospice.
John’s family wishes to thank the staff of Parkside Assisted Living for their wonderful and compassionate care, Dr. David Ringdahl and the staff at UW Health, and the team from Agrace Hospice.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at CHRIST LUTHERAN CHURCH, 220 S. Main St., DeForest, with the Rev. Sue Beadle and the Rev. Charles D. Peterson officiating. Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Monday, June 24, 2019 at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 6924 LAKE ROAD, DEFOREST and also from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the church on Tuesday.
