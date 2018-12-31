LODI - Helen Ruth (Barden) Thompson, age 92, passed away on Dec. 30, 2018, at her home. She was born on March 1, 1926, the daughter of Herb and Zona (Spiegler) Barden. Helen married Thomas Currie Thompson on Aug. 22, 1947, in Pardeeville; he preceded her in death in 1995.
Helen earned her teacher's degree from Columbus Teachers College, her bachelor's degree from UW-Oshkosh and her masters from UW-Madison. She was a kindergarten and first grade teacher in the Poynette and Lodi school systems for over 40 years. Helen was a member of Arlington Home Makers, Arlington Curling Club and the Arlington Methodist Church. She enjoyed Bible study, gardening, painting, curling, bird watching, winning at cards and easy chair coaching numerous sports teams.
Helen is survived by her daughter, Elizabeth (Tom) Brown; son, Herb (Connie) Thompson; grandchildren Christine (Doyle) Erickson, Michael (Karen) Brown, Susan (Eric) Hardel, Sarah Hughes and Zach Thompson; eight great-grandchildren; sister, Myrna Stevenson; and other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; granddaughter, Tammy Sue Brown; sisters, June Brumbaugh and Mary Akey; brother, Gene Barden; brothers-in-law, Thomas Brumbaugh, Gene Akey and John Stevenson; and nephew, Jerry Brumbaugh.
Funeral Services will be held at ARLINGTON UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 103 Reagle St., Arlington, at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019, with Pastor Michele Hopp presiding. Burial will be in Arlington Prairie Presbyterian Cemetery. Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON LODI FUNERAL & CREMATION CARE, 157 S. Main St., Lodi, Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. and again on Thursday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, family suggest memorials to Arlington United Methodist Church.
Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.