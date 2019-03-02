TIPTON, Iowa - Hazel "Ann" McChesney Thompson, passed away Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, at Cedar Manor Nursing Home, Tipton, Iowa, after a long struggle with dementia.
Hazel Ann, daughter of John D. and Florence M. Granger McChesney, was born March 9, 1934, in Lemmon, S.D. She graduated from Waterloo West High School in 1952, and college in Minneapolis where she became a lab technician. Hazel Ann married John D. Winder in Waterloo in 1954.
They raised their children in Middleton, Wis. and later, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, where Ann was a realtor/broker and operated Winder Realty. In 1988, she moved to Arkansas to be close to her elderly parents. Ann owned and operated the Copper Feather Supper Club. In October, 2004, she married Francis V. "Tom" Thompson in Cherokee Village.
Ann was a lifetime member of the Order of Eastern Star. She had many hobbies over the years. She loved Hawkeye Wrestling, the Cubs and the Packers! She also loved to travel.
Survivors include her children, Jody (Darrell Jr.) Yutesler, of Lowden, Iowa and Mark (Dee) Winder, of Mount Vernon, Iowa; grandchildren, Ryan and Matt Winder, Dalton Yutesler, Hannah and Colden Clark; sister, Shirley (Ray) Maurer, Verona; nieces, Sara (Bill Schmid) and Keri (Ted) Hall; and nephew, Scott (Amy) Maurer; several great-nieces and great-nephews and many cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, Tom Thompson.
There will be a Celebration of Life at the MOUNT VERNON PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH on Saturday, March 9, 2019, from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., including visitation prior to a service at 2:30. After cremation, her ashes will be taken to the Cherokee Village United Methodist Church Columbarium at a later date, when according to Mark, she will have her last motorcycle ride. Online condolences may be shared at www.fryfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the charity of your choice.