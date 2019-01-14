WAKE FOREST, N.C. / MADISON - Deborah Pauline Thompson, age 55, originally of Madison Wis., passed away Monday, Jan. 7, 2019, in Raleigh, N.C. She was born Oct. 30, 1963, daughter of Lois Lipkin and Wayne Thompson.
She was a graduate of University of Wisconsin-Madison in medical microbiology, and held a masters from New York Medical College. She spent her professional life as a pharmaceutical research specialist, supervising trials for small and large pharmaceutical companies.
She spent the majority of her free time volunteering for Saving Grace Animal Rescue and Shelter. She frequently took hospice animals and rescue dogs into her home. She wrote and published several books, and was regularly involved in a wide variety of creative projects. She loved to travel nationally and internationally, always learning about and respecting new cultures.
She is survived by her mother, Lois Lipkin; her sister, Laura (Kenneth) Felz; her brother, Peter (Susette) Thompson; and her nephews, Jacob and Jared Stone, and Max Thompson. She was preceded in death by her father, Wayne Thompson.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019, at the CRESS CENTER, 6021 University Ave., Madison, Wis. Visitation will be at 10 a.m. and the service at 11 a.m. Donations to Saving Grace Animal Rescue and Shelter will bring much peace.
