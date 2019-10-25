ATHENS, ALA. - Dean Richard Thompson, 61, of Athens, passed away at his home on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019. He was born Aug. 13, 1958 in Madison, Wis. to Richard Dean Thompson and Helen Zinke Thompson.
Visitation will be on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019 from 4:00 until 6:00 p.m. at LIMESTONE CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME. Funeral services for Mr. Thompson will be held on Monday, Oct. 28, 2019 at 3:30 p.m. with Randy Eavers and Jeremiah McElyea officiating. Burial will be in Roselawn Cemetery.
Mr. Thompson was a member of The Way Church. He was a Ham Radio Operator and a National Weather Service Spotter. He received an associate degree from Blackhawk Technical College. He was an electrical engineer with Boeing and United Launch Alliance for 33 years.
He is survived by his wife, Lori Thompson; sons, Brian James Thompson (Anjuli) and Bradley Scott Thompson (Lerrin); mother, Helen Thompson; sister, Sandy Peterson (Andrew); granddaughters, Piper Jayne Thompson and Jimma Huston Thompson; grandsons, Lennox Que Thompson and James Nash Thompson.
Dean was preceded in death by his brother, Ricky Lee Thompson; and father, Richard Dean Thompson.
Pallbearers will be Darren Sides, Bart Sorenson, Michael Minnick, Stephen Crow, Randy Lawson and Dean Sorenson. Honorary pallbearers are his sons Brian Thompson and Bradley Thompson.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Children’s Hospital in Birmingham or to Kindred Hospice, 5000 Bradford Dr NW Ste 3A, Huntsville, Ala. 35805.