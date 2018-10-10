FOND DU LAC / STOUGHTON—Anita T. (Yungwirth) Thompson, age 93, formerly of Fond du Lac and currently a resident of Stoughton, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Oct. 8, 2018, at Milestone Senior Living in Stoughton. Anita was born in Fond du Lac on Dec. 11, 1924, a daughter of John and Veronica (Mayer) Yungwirth. The sixth of ten children, Anita grew up in Fond du Lac and graduated from Fond du Lac High School. She worked as an administrative assistant at Northern Casket Co., until she met and married the love of her life, Delbert “Tony” Thompson. They were married on May 14, 1949, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Fond du Lac. Following their marriage, Anita and Tony moved to Manitowoc, and over the years, moved an additional 22 times for Tony’s job. But throughout their many moves, Anita always called Fond du Lac home.
Anita worked hard as a mother and homemaker, providing her husband and children a happy and loving home. In 1969, she rejoined the Workforce, serving as an administrative assistant to the principal at North Central High School in Indianapolis, Ind., the mayor of Berea, Ohio, and later, executives at the American Breeder’s Service (ABS) in Deforest.
After retirement, Anita and Tony moved back to Fond du Lac. They enjoyed many good times traveling to Arizona, Florida, and summer trips to St. Germain, with family and friends. Tony passed away in 1993, and Anita remained busy volunteering at St. Agnes Hospital, playing bridge, golfing, and visiting her children and grandchildren.
Left to cherish her memory are five children, Teresa Pontious of Coon Rapids, Minn., Paul Thompson (Sandy Hinkley) of Webster, Marsha (Jim) Borling of Stoughton, Patricia (Steve) Guenther of Holt, Mich., and Ann (Mike) Petashnick of Mayville; 14 grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren. She is further survived by two brothers, Jerome Yungwirth of Fond du Lac and Tom (Agnes) Yungwirth of Green Bay; a sister, Beatrice Pilkenton of Fond du Lac; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Tony; three brothers, Greg, Bob and John; three sisters, Virginia Bond, Lois Weber and Janet Switlick; a grandson, Matthew Borling; and a son-in-law, Robert Pontious
Visitation for Anita will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018. at ST. PETER CHURCH, N8079 Church Road, in Malone. The Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11 a.m. Entombment in Chapel of the Risen Christ Mausoleum, Calvary Cemetery in Fond du Lac, will follow the services.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Agrace Hospice-Palliative Care or Agnesian Health Care Volunteer Services.
The family thanks Agrace Hospice and Palliative Care, and a special thank you to the angels at Milestone Senior Living, for the loving care they provided Anita during the last 15 months of her life.
“Mom and Grandma, thank you for teaching us strength and resilience, by a life well lived. We will always love you.”