MCFARLAND—Allan James “Al” Thompson, age 80, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2018, after succumbing to pneumonia. In life, Al’s superiors were God and Carol; he’s grateful they managed him so well. In death, Al leaves behind a patriotic legacy: retired United States Marines Captain and retired Special Agent in the FBI. That said, Al found retirement mundane, so he joined Pizza Hut of Southern Wisconsin as a security consultant, doing work he loved with a company he believed in. Although Al claimed fishing as a hobby, he most enjoyed reading and using his wit to stir the conversational pot at family gatherings. Al also adored spending time with his dogs and grandchildren (not necessarily in that order). Born Dec. 13, 1937, in New York City, N.Y., to Alfred and Anna (Keenan) Thompson, Al graduated from St. John’s University on an athletic scholarship. On Aug. 6, 1960, Al married his life-love, Carol. For 58 years Al and Carol proved inseparable best friends. A flannel-clad sage, Al preached polished shoes, faith in God, loyalty to family, positive attitude, and humbly accepting second chances (third and fourth when necessary).
Allan is survived by wife, Carol; sons, Christopher (Tracy) Thompson, Gregory (Cori) Thompson and Richard (Kendra) Thompson; daughter, Ann (Chad) Mietz; 14 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Blanche Thompson; and many family and friends. He was preceded in death by his son, Michael Thompson; parents; sister, Sheila Zawadski; and brother, Alfred Thompson.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. THOMAS AQUINAS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 602 Everglade Drive, Madison, at 11 a.m., on Monday, Sept. 24, 2018, with Father Bart Timmerman presiding. Burial will be held at Middleton Junction Cemetery. Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON WEST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018, and also at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Monday.
The family is grateful to University of Wisconsin Hospital for providing Allan wonderful care over the years. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Sisters of St. Mary at Schoenstatt Heights. Kindly send online condolences to www.gundersonfh.com.
