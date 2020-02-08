Thome, Margaret "Peggy"

MADISON - Margaret "Peggy" Thome, 75, of Madison, Wis. passed away on Jan. 30, 2020. Peggy was born in Green Bay, Wis. on July 7, 1944, to Freeman and Agatha (Peot) Petri. Peggy was a graduate of Cathedral grade school and St. Joseph Academy. On Aug. 1, 1964, Peggy married the love of her life, Neil Thome.

Peggy is survived by her husband of 55 years, Neil; daughter, Kim (Kevin Hough); grandchildren, Jordan (Christina Wagner) and Alicia; brother, Tom (Chris) Petri; sister, Teri (Mark)Petri-Dittman; sisters-in-law, Pat Reedy and Terry Lou Oldakowski. She leaves behind many beloved nieces and nephews along with their children.

