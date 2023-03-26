May 19, 1948 – March 17, 2023

MADISON — Thomas “Tom” E. Luetscher, age 74, passed away in Hospice Care at the VA Hospital in Madison, on Friday, March 17, 2023.

He was born in Madison on May 19, 1948, to the late Henry and Beulah (Anderson) Luetscher. After graduating from Lodi High School in 1966, Tom joined the U.S. Navy in 1968, becoming a Seal and being “voluntold” he was being moved to the 2nd Recon Marines. After serving two tours in Vietnam, he was honorably discharged in 1972, and married to his long-term sweetheart, Audrey Knuteson, in 1973.

Tom was an over the road truck driver for many years, working for Ruan, Briggs and as an owner operator for TA Transport. Later he went on to drive dump truck and operate heavy equipment locally. With declining health, he later worked at the Lodi All Stop Plaza for 12 years until retiring.

Tom enjoyed hunting, fishing, model airplanes, HAM radio (K19K) were among his many interests. Tom was a people person, and would often strike up a conversation with anyone who would listen. Tom was member of St. John’s Lutheran Church, Prairie du Sac; and former member of the Dekorra Lutheran Church; member of Lachmund-Cramer VFW 7694, Kuoni-Reuter American Legion 167 and the Lodi Fire and Ambulance.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Audrey; a sister, Rita Luetscher; and a special niece, Shirley Knuteson; other nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Tom was preceded in death by his grandparents; parents, Hank and Boots; and in-laws, Harold and Louise Knuteson.

A Memorial Service for Tom will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 19, 2023, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 100 Oak St., Prairie du Sac. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Interment with Military Honors will be accorded by the Lachmund-Cramer VFW 7694 and Kuoni-Rueter American Legion 167 will follow in the St. John’s Columbarium.

Tom’s family would like to express their sincerest thanks to the many caregivers at the William Middleton VA Hospital & Clinics, for all the years of wonderful care; and to Tom’s pastors: Sally Williams and Fred Rilling, from St. John’s Lutheran Church, for the years of devoted spiritual care.

Memorials may be given in Tom’s name to Sauk Co. Humane Society, St. John’s Lutheran Church, or the Sauk Prairie Ambulance Assoc.

If you enjoy your freedom, thank a Vet. Semper Fi.

Online condolences may be made at hooversonfuneralhomes.com.