Nov. 6, 1938 - Dec. 26, 2022

Thomas Stanley Stevens (Stypinski), 84, passed into the arms of the Lord Jesus on December 26, 2022.

He was born on November 6, 1938, in Chicago, IL, to Stanley and Eugenia (Potocki) Stevens. Tom contracted polio as a young boy and bravely fought its effects his whole life. After high school, he entered a Jesuit seminary for two years, before deciding to attend college at St. Louis University where he received a B.S. in Philosophy, followed by medical school at Northwestern University. Tom was drafted into the Army and served in Vietnam and Tacoma, WA, in 1967-68.

Upon his return, Tom took a residency in Ophthalmology at the Illinois Eye and Ear Infirmary where he met Marian Baeder, who he called "one of the most beautiful women I have ever seen," and made her his bride in 1970. Their family was made complete by two children - Laura Jean in 1973, and Brian Thomas in 1975 - and numerous foster children over the years. After a residency in Retina at the University of Iowa, they moved to Madison, where he worked as a Professor of Ophthalmology at UW Madison Hospital and Clinics for over 44 years. Tom and Marian traveled to several countries to participate in medical eye missions, where he would perform surgeries and she would assist as an RN.

Tom was a man of sincere Christian faith and charity who loved the Lord, his family, friends, and his Faith Community Bible Church family. He always had your back and was there to quietly help out in times of need. He was a conscientious physician who gave his very best to his patients. A loyal husband, father, and friend, many people who knew Tom will remember him as a quiet, unpretentious man with a great intellect and a dry sense of humor. Tom enjoyed travel with his wife Marian of 52 years, golf and a fine cigar with his good friends and son-in-law Shawn, book club with his son Brian, and lunch dates with his daughter, Laura. A life-long learner, he was always reading, researching, or listening to Great Courses taught by college professors. He also enjoyed music, attending the opera, learning to play the French Horn in his 70's, and singing with the Capitol Chordsmen for many years.

His grandchildren remember him for his pontoon boat rides on Lake Mendota, trips in the RV to many National Parks, Thanksgiving trips to the beach, his love of history, and many family traditions such as Christmas sharing time, themed birthday parties, and Independence Day challenges.

Tom is survived by his wife, Marian; daughter, Laura Helwig (Shawn); son, Brian Stevens (Mary Mack); grandchildren: Brady Helwig (Adelaide), Garrett Helwig, Kayley Helwig, Jackson Stevens, Augustine Stevens, and Taryn Hensley; his sister, Joni Flemming (Bailey); cousin, Dori Mainelli; sister-in-law, Barb Hanson (Bruce); and many nieces and nephews.

He also had many special friends with whom he enjoyed spending time over his long life. We were all blessed to have Tom in our lives and are grateful for our memories of a man who exemplified grace, generosity, patience, and devotion. A special thank you goes to friends Brian and Paula Doty and many others who have helped to care for Tom over the last year of his life.

A Celebration of Tom's life will be held on Friday, December 30, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at High Point Church, 7702 Old Sauk Road, Madison, WI. Friends may call at the church on Friday at 10:00 a.m. until the time of services.

In lieu of flowers, Tom requested contributions to Faith Community Bible Church in Madison, The Lions Club of Madison or The American Legion Post in Waunakee.

