MADISON - Ronald Lee Thomas, age 67, of Madison, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, at Belmont Nursing Home. A memorial service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 2 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019. A visitation will be held at the funeral home from 12:30 p.m. until the time of the service on Monday. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

To send flowers to the family of Ronald Thomas, please visit Tribute Store.

Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

(608) 221-5420

Service information

Nov 11
Memorial Service
Monday, November 11, 2019
2:00PM
Gunderson East Funeral & Cremation Care
5203 Monona Drive
Madison, WI 53716
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Ronald's Memorial Service begins.
Nov 11
Visitation
Monday, November 11, 2019
12:30PM-2:00PM
Gunderson East Funeral & Cremation Care
5203 Monona Drive
Madison, WI 53716
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Ronald's Visitation begins.

Tags

Listen up!

Sign up for our Podcasts email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.