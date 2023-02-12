Feb. 3, 1957—Jan. 22, 2023

ANCHORAGE, Alaska—Lampman, Thomas Robert, of Anchorage, passed away peacefully at home on January 22, 2023, at age 65. Born in Seattle, and grew up in Madison, WI, where he graduated from the University of Wisconsin, becoming a lifelong Badger fan.

Survived by his wife, Nancy; brothers: Jon (Lynn), James (Marguerite); and sister, Rebecca (John) Knold. Tom loved his dog Taku, his wife Nancy, and fly fishing. The last two may not be in order. We’ll remember his smile, intelligence, clever sense of humor, and his love of the outdoors.

The family sends heartfelt thanks to the fantastic paramedics from Fire Station 12 and everyone at Providence Hospital. A special thanks to the Providence Palliative and Hospice teams.