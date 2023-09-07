Thomas Morse

Oct. 29, 1936 - Aug. 31, 2023

WISCONSIN DELLS - Thomas Morse, age eighty-six of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin, was drawn into eternity by his Savior, Jesus Christ, at home on Thursday, August 31, 2023, surrounded by his loving family.

A funeral service for Tom will be held Friday, September 8, 2023, at 11:00 A.M. at Conway-Picha Funeral Home in Lyndon Station, Wisconsin, with Pastor Bob Brandhagen presiding. Visitation will be from 10:00 A.M. until the time of service at 11:00 A.M. at the funeral home.

Tom was born October 29, 1936, in Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin, the son of Clinton and Lucille (Platt) Morse. He was a life-long enthusiast of building and flying model airplanes, and mentored generations of other enthusiasts. He worked in various occupations in the Dells area, including Duck mechanic, police officer, and eventually small business owner; he was a heating and air conditioning contractor until finally retiring at the age of eighty-three. Tom could repair or build almost anything and was the go-to man for many a project. With the help of his dad and uncle he constructed the house where he lived most of his life, just down the hill from where he was born.

Tom was also a lifelong musician, playing the trombone and even directing the WDHS band as a high school senior when the regular teacher was on leave. He played piano, sang, and directed choirs at numerous area churches over the years.

Tom was known for his kindness. He loved the Lord his God and was a faithful man of prayer and action.

He is survived by his wife of forty-five years, Pam, and children: Tiv Morse, Tory (Victoria) Morse, Tarra Morse, Tom (Janet) Morse, Toni Morse, PJ Churchill (Jamey) Simmons, Colin (Rima) Morse and Morgan Morse. He is also survived by his twenty-two grandchildren, eighteen great-grandchildren and sister, Shirley Anderson.

Tom is preceded in death by his parents, brother, Eugene Morse and sister, Alice Tucker.

The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin, assisted the family with arrangements.

