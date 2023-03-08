April 15, 1922—March 2, 2023
MADISON—Thomas Mark Nelson, age 100, passed away on Thursday, March 2, 2023, at Drumlin Reserve Memory Care.
A funeral service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 12, 2023. Burial will be held at Roselawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 12:30 p.m. until the time of the service on Sunday.
A full obituary may be viewed and online condolences made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson East
Funeral & Cremation Care
5203 Monona Drive
(608) 221-5420
