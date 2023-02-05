MADISON — Thomas L. “Tom” O’Donnell, age 87, passed away on January 30, 2023, at his residence. Thomas was born the fifth son to parents James and Mary O’Donnell on November 28, 1935, in Rolling Ground, Wis.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, February 10, 2023, at 11 a.m. at St. Peter Catholic Church, 5001 N. Sherman Ave., Madison. A visitation will be held on Thursday, February 9, 2023, at Ryan Funeral Home, 2418 N. Sherman Ave., Madison from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. and on Friday at the church from 10 a.m. until time of Mass.