Aug. 7, 1946 – Jan. 20, 2023

MIDDLETON — Thomas L. Long, age 76, of Middleton, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 20, 2023, in his home surrounded by his family. His courageous battle with cancer was long and hard-fought and showed everyone around him the true definition of strength.

Tom was born on August 7, 1946, in Duluth, Minn., the son of Joel and Gladys Long. He married his high school sweetheart, Mary Smolnikar, on July 13, 1968, in Duluth.

Tom was a devoted and loving husband, father, and grandfather. He is survived by his wife, Mary; daughters: Traci Parker and Michele Long; grandsons: Benjamin and Thomas Parker; son-in-law, Wil Parker; his brother, Bob; and sisters: Caron, Charon, and Barbara; along with several nieces and nephews, and many dear friends. For Tom, there was no such thing as extended family—he considered all to be part of his immediate family.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Pat; and his brother, Donald.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 28, 2023, at St. Peter Catholic Parish, 7121 County Trunk K, Middleton, WI 53562, with visitation from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass at the church.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the UW Carbone Cancer Center, 600 Highland Ave., Madison, WI 53705; or the Knights of Columbus, 2625 Military Road, Cross Plains, WI 53528.

Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

Cress Center

6021 University Ave. Madison

(608) 238-8406