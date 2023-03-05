Jan. 19, 1948—Feb. 27, 2023

MCFARLAND—Thomas John Fontana, age 75, passed away Monday, February 27, 2023.

Born January 19, 1948, in Madison, WI, to Alden and Marjorie Britton, Tom grew up on the East side of Madison playing football, taking part in Cub Scouts and helping his parents with their veterinary supply business. When not in Madison, he could be found at his grandparents’ farm where he rode horses, fished, showed award winning cattle at the MN State Fair, and spent time with his beloved Grandma, Grace. As a teenager, Tom traveled the world with his family and particularly enjoyed Denmark, Switzerland, Thailand, Lebanon, and Hawai’i.

After graduating from East High in 1966, and obtaining a Bachelor’s in Industrial Arts Education from Stout State University in 1971, Tom was drafted into the US Army and served as a Mortarman in Vietnam and two years later finished up his service at Fort Carson, CO.

Tom started his career at various automotive dealerships before becoming a Master Automotive Technician for The City of Madison, Fleet Services. Working there for 31 years prior to retirement, he attained multiple awards, most notably that of ASE World Class Technician in 1990, and again in 2010; his name is permanently listed in the Automotive Hall of Fame. Tom was also a part-time instructor at Madison College for ten years, teaching Air Conditioning, Accessories, and Automotive Electronics.

He found joy dancing to Doo Wop, cruisin’ in his ‘66 Chevelle, eating Tom Thumb Donuts at the MN State Fair, playing saucer with his cherished dog Chloe and sharing countless adventures with his family. His selfless, thoughtful and generous nature shone through in everything he did. He was one of a kind and will always be in the hearts of all who knew him.

Tom is survived by his wife of 50 years, Sharon Fontana; son, John Fontana; daughter, Ann (Sungjin) Park; father-in-law, Jack Hitchcock; and grandson, Eli Park. He is preceded in death by his parents.

A private service with military honors will be held at a later date.

