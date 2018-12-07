DODGEVILLE—Hannah Marie Thomas, age 35, of Dodgeville passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, peacefully at home with her family at her side. She was a strong warrior who fought a courageous battle with cancer since the age of six.
Hannah is survived by her parents, Joe and Diane (Aurit) Thomas; her grandma, Twila (Helgeson) Thomas; her brothers, Kyle and Josiah Thomas; her sister, Allison (Kyle) Spease. She is also survived by her niece, Olivia Thomas; and nephew, Clark Spease; special loved ones, CJ Ihm and Danielle Michek, Margaret Disrud, and Emily Richgels. Hannah is further survived by her Godparents, Mary Rohlinger and Henry Aurit; as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins and many loved friends. Hannah is preceded in death by her grandpa, Robert Aurit; grandma, Berniece (Eustice) Aurit; grandpa Robert Thomas; uncles, Al and Richard Aurit.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Hannah Thomas will be celebrated at 11 a.m., on Monday, Dec. 10, 2018, at ST. JOSEPH’S CATHOLIC CHURCH in Dodgeville. Father Tfadzwa Kushamba will officiate. Burial will be held in East Side Cemetery in Dodgeville. Friends may call from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m., on Sunday at the GORGEN-McGINLEY & AYERS FUNERAL HOME in Dodgeville and from 10 a.m. until 10:50 a.m. on Monday at the church.
Throughout Hannah’s life, she was blessed with a wonderful family and countless friends she held dear. We would like to thank Dr. Jewell, Agrace Hospice and the Mayo Clinic staff for being a part of Hannah’s care family, and Culver’s of Dodgeville for their support.”Gorgen-McGinley & Ayers Funeral Home
