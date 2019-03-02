MADISON - Geraldine (Troia-Loniello) Thomas, beloved mother and grandmother, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019, two days shy of her 91st birthday at her home. Mom was born in Madison on Feb. 21, 1928, to August and Antonina (Lombardino) Troia.
Mom loved getting out almost daily to go anywhere with her kids. She loved pedicures, getting her hair done, shopping and eating out. Most of all, she loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.
Geri is survived by her children, Chris (Lee) Fiez, Michael (Julie) Loniello, Karen Nondahl, Cindy Kitzerow, Rita (Robert) Hefty, Mark (Sue) Loniello, Kelly Loniello and Raul Castro; stepchildren, Deb and Jeff Thomas; and her two sisters, Rose McCormick and Jackie White. Geri is further survived by 20 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. Geri is preceded in death by her husband, Tom Thomas; a son, Thomas; and daughter, Annette.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 7, 2019, at ST.PETER CATHOLIC CHURCH, 5001 N. Sherman Ave., Madison, with the Rev. Robert Evenson officiating. A visitation will be held at 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass.
A heartfelt thank you to Dr. Albert Musa and SSM Health for the quality care they provided. Mom's final journey was filled with dignity, compassion, respect and kindness.
A special thank you to Heidi, Blanca, Sister Georgeann and St. Peter Catholic Church, for their support to mom and our family. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.