Thomas Franklin Barton

May 8, 1940 - July 29, 2023

OCONOMOWOC - Thomas Franklin Barton passed away peacefully on July 29, 2023 in Oconomowoc, WI, formerly of Waupaca and Portage. Thomas was born May 8, 1940 to Leland and Rosella Barton in Endeavor, WI.

Thomas is survived by his loving wife, Cynthia Barton; sons: Thomas (Rose) Barton, and Gary Barton, Sr.; grandchildren: Joshua, Natasha, Gary, Jr. and Tiffany; and three great-grandchildren. He is further survived by his brother, Robert (Sarah) Barton. Thomas is preceded in death by his parents, Leland and Rosella Barton, son, Johnny Barton, great-grandson, Landon Barton; sister, Patricia Nielsen; and brother, Charles Barton.

Thomas proudly served in the U.S. Air Force. He loved the outdoors and was an avid gardener, however his greatest passion was fishing.

A visitation will take place on Saturday, August 12, 2023 at Pagenkopf Funeral Home, (NEW LOCATION) 2228 N. Silver Maple Lane, Oconomowoc, WI 53066, from 2:00 p.m.-3:00 p.m. with a Memorial Service to follow where military honors will be accorded.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Honor Flight or Fox Valley Veterans Council.

Location of Pagenkopf Funeral Home: We are located just South of Aurora Summit Hospital, east on Delafield Road.