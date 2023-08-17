Thomas Edmonds

July 31, 1957 - July 30, 2023

WISCONSIN DELLS - Thomas Edmonds, age 65, of Wisconsin Dells, WI passed away on Sunday, July 30, 2023.

A celebration of Tom's life will be held at a later date.

Thomas was born July 31, 1957 in Portage, WI the fourth child of Harley and Mary (Lambert) Edmonds.

He attended school in Wisconsin Dells Class of 1975. He was most recently employed by the Dells Boat Company. He enjoyed driving and road trips. There were always adventures and great stories involved.

Tom loved hunting and fishing. He successfully hunted antelope in Montana and Wyoming. The salmon fishing trip to Sheboygan with his brothers was a favorite annual event. Tom loved animals, especially his cats, dogs and horses! He also enjoyed sharing Hot Wheels cars with his great-nephew, Liam.

He is survived by his mother, Mary Edmonds; brothers: Joe (Pat), Jim, and Paul (Karen) Edmonds; sisters: Elizabeth (Robert) and JoAnne; sister-in-law, Peggy Edmonds; nieces and nephews: Shawn (Alex), Tim Kelly, Ben and Logan Edmonds, Rosemary, Jeannie and Clayton Suddard: and great-nephew, Liam Kelly. Along with many other friends and relatives.

Tom was preceded in death by his grandparents, Jess and Belle Edmonds, Harry and Beth Lambert; father, Harley Edmonds and brother, Don Edmonds.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.

The family would like to thank St. Clare Hospital and Picha Funeral Home for their services.

The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Wisconsin Dells, WI assisted the family with arrangements. For online condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.