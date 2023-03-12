Jan. 21, 1942—March 7, 2023

Thomas E. “Thos” Schreiber, age 81, passed away on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, surrounded by his family at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg, after an extended battle with COPD.

He was born on January 21, 1942, in Milwaukee, WI, the son of Edward and Lorraine (Springman) Schreiber. He attended St. James Grade School and graduated from Edgewood High School in 1960. Tom retired at the age of 52 from Wisconsin Bell Telephone Company, after 34 years of service as a technician. He was united in marriage to Karen Peschel on January 6, 1962.

Tom was an avid Badgers and Brewers fan, and also enjoyed bowling, sudoku, listening to music and a Korbel at 4:00.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Karen; children: Marie (Tom) Pollard, Paul (Nancy), and Gary (Tabatha); grandchildren: Megan (Ryan) Boggs, Emily Schreiber, Marty (Sasha) Pollard, Austin (Kelsi) Schreiber and Jarrett Schreiber; great-grandson, Tommy Boggs; sister, Mary Ann Enders; and many other nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Preceded in death by his parents; sister, Joan (Gary) Markgraf; and brother-in-law, Pat Enders.

A memorial service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at Ryan Funeral Home, 2418 N. Sherman Avenue. Visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. until the time of service. A private burial will be held at a later date.

The family would like to thank the staff at Agrace HospiceCare for the kind compassionate care they gave Tom.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Agrace HospiceCare, Carbone Cancer Center or the American Family Children’s Hospital.

