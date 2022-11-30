Thomas D. "Tom" Haag

Jan. 21, 1944 – Nov. 23, 2022

MADISON — Thomas D. Haag passed away at his home on Lake Waubesa, surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022. He was born and raised on the west side of Madison, the son of Hilding and Mabel Haag.

Tom attended Madison West High School and loved spending time with his friends working on cars. He was instrumental in the creation of the Eliminators Car Club, even offering up space in his parents’ home for meetings. Tom’s lifetime passion for cars and loyalty to the friendships he developed during that time were everlasting.

After high school, he had several odd jobs, including delivering drugs for Bergman’s Pharmacy (only because the pharmacist let him use his Corvette for deliveries!) and as a bouncer at Rusty’s Bar. Tom began working at his father’s company State Collection Service. When he started (licking stamps as he proclaimed) there were a team of 10 people. He never envisioned himself taking over the family business, but as Tom reflected during an interview “in my late 20s, the turning point was when my dad left on a fishing trip and decided he wasn’t coming back to work. The staff moved my things into my dad’s office and that’s how I took over.” After hearing a friend of his father say the company would now “go down the drain,” Tom was even more determined to be successful.

In his nearly six-decade career, Tom followed his father’s advice and built a company based upon integrity, respect and compassion. Tom made sure his employees felt like family and was especially proud to have the company voted, “Best Places to Work.” Tom saw the company grow to over 600 family members.

Tom was a pioneer in the receivable management industry, and one of the most respected ACA International Presidents with too many accolades to count. But one thing for sure, his imprint will last for generations to come. He served for three decades with some of the best industry leaders in a benchmarking group, who became some of his closest friends.

Tom was most proud to be able to say that the family business his father started in 1949 was now passing on to the third generation, when his son, Tim, took over as president in 2018 and son-in-law, Jim, as Chief Security Officer. This allowed Tom more time to focus on his car collection known as The Toybox. The ToyBox became a hub of activity as friends gathered almost daily around the infamous “BS” table.

The ToyBox filled the dreams of anyone who cared to stop by. Tom welcomed everyone and shared his collection while telling the stories of how he chose each car.

Tom’s love for the Packers and Badgers carried to the next two generations, with the exception of his son (Bears fan) and son-in-law (Dallas fan) as the fall season had some lively banter. His daughter, Erin, stayed true to her dad and raised two baby Badgers.

His wife, Tina, worked alongside Tom in the business but most importantly was his soulmate for over 26 years. They were appropriately referred to as TNT and Grandpa Tina. Most importantly, they cherished their families and friendships and opened their home to many.

Tom is survived by his wife, Tina Hanson; daughter, Erin (Jim) Warner; son, Tim (Kristen) Haag; brother, Doug (Judi) Haag; and grandchildren, Jamie and Chase Warner, who Tom was immensely proud of, especially when they both became UW-Madison Badgers! He is also survived by nieces, Kristin, Kari and Trina; and nephew, Eric.

The family is especially thankful to his caregiver Jay, Agrace HospiceCare, and all the friends who provided support.

A Celebration of Tom’s Life will be held on June 10, 2023, at The ToyBox.

At the family’s request, memorials can be made to: The Stoughton Food Pantry, Stoughton City Hall, Attention: The City of Stoughton Food Pantry, 207 S. Forrest St., Stoughton, WI 53589 https://stoughtonfoodpantry.org/donate or River Food Pantry https://www.riverfoodpantry.org/. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Tom may have been a man of few words, but he touched the lives of so many people. He leaves his legacy for all of us to build upon. Integrity. Respect. Compassion.

