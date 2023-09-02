Thomas Allen Christianson

July 15, 1947 – Aug. 21, 2023

OREGON – Thomas Allen "Tom" Christianson, age 76, passed away on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, at his home. He was born on July 15, 1947, in New Richmond, WI, the son of Gordon and Rose (Hawkins) Christianson. He married Mary Ann Pippin on Oct. 24, 1970.

Tom graduated from the University of Minnesota in 1973 and worked as a Pharmacist, running his own pharmacy in Portage for many years.

Tom was a free spirit, who enjoyed traveling with Mary Ann and riding his Harley Davidson for many years. He was also a proud and active member of AA for 50 years.

Thomas is survived by his wife, Mary Ann; daughters: Emily (Matthew Nonemacher) Christianson and Sarah (Robert Newman) Christianson; son, Mathew Christianson; grandchildren: Lucy, Amelia, Ingrid, Violet, Evelyn and Thomas; brothers: Gary (Karen) Christianson, David (Lynn) Christianson and Jim (Marie) Christianson; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Gordon and Rose.

Services for Tom will be held at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 151 S. Washington Ave., New Richmond, WI, at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023.

Memorials may be made to St. Vincent de Paul or the Dane County Humane Society.

