Thoman, Karen Sue

FENTON, Mich. — Her Legacy... Karen Sue Thoman, 80, passed away July 27, 2020. She was born on Jan. 13, 1940, in Milwaukee, Wis., to Benjamin Beryl Feik and Mary (Hughes) Feik. Karen married the love of her life, John Henry Thoman Jr., on March 8, 1963, in Milwaukee, Wis. She will be remembered as an amazing and loving wife, mother and grandmother. Karen was a grade school teacher in Wisconsin, where she nurtured many students and made many friendships. Her faith was very important to her, and she was part of the Asbury Methodist Church in Madison, Wis. She was a wonderful wife to John, her husband, and loved spending time with her grandchildren. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.