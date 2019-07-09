MADISON—John Henry Thoman, Jr., 79, passed away July 6, 2019. He was born on June 4, 1940, in Glendale, Wis. to John Henry and Eunice Hazel (Christy) Thoman. John married the love of his life, Karen Sue (Feik) Thoman, on March 8, 1963, in Milwaukee, Wis. John was very devoted to his wife, Karen. He loved his children, grandchildren, brothers and sisters. He was a proud grandpa, loved technology, traveling, and watching the Green Bay Packers. John was always joking around, but the thing he loved the most was spending time with his grandsons.
John will be missed by his children, Ty Alan (Crystal) Thoman, Tera Ann (Mike) Hollfelder; siblings, Mike Thoman, June (Thomas) Krason, Sue (Dennis) Christopher; grandchildren, Jake Hollfelder, Max Hollfelder, Ryan Thoman; step grandchildren, Jacob Wietecha, Zachary Wietecha, Troy Wietecha; step great-grandchildren, Ezekio Wietecha, Elijah Wietecha. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Eunice Thoman; brother, Paul Thoman; sister, Virginia (Donald) Kreil.
His Community Farewell will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2019 11:00 a.m. (10:00 a.m. Gathering) at Asbury United Methodist Church, Madison, Wis. Memorial contributions are suggested to Horizon’s Rotary Club of Madison, Wis. Please leave a message of comfort for John’s family at 1-877-231-7900, or sign his guestbook at www.borekjennings.com