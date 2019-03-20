MADISON - Eugene R. Thoemke, age 93, joined his wife Norma in heaven on Tuesday, March 19, 2019. He was born on July 17, 1925, in Racine, the son of Arthur and Rose Thoemke. He served his country in the U.S. Navy during World War II on the U.S.S. Stack in the South Pacific. Gene was united in marriage to Norma Leever on May 23, 1953, in Champaign, Ill.
Gene had a long career as a dental technician, and owned and operated Thoemke Dental Lab for many years.
Gene will be remembered for his gift of playing the saxophone, which he shared with his musical partner Karen Hunter and his church family for over 30 years. He treasured his independence and the time he was given to spend with his family and friends.
Gene is survived by his daughters, Jill (Max) Maxwell and Jackie (Karl) Woodruff; grandchildren, Heather (PJ) Casey, Eva Maxwell, and Ian and Jeremy Woodruff; great-grandchildren, Finn and Amaia; brothers, Bill Thoemke and Norm (Ellie) Thoemke; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Funeral services will be held at ST. ANDREW LUTHERAN CHURCH, 6815 Schneider Road, Middleton, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 23, 2019. Visitation will be held at the church from 9 a.m. until the start of the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the St. Andrew Lutheran Church music program. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.