Thiers, Marjorie G.

MINERAL POINT/VERONA - Marjorie G. Thiers, 92 of Mineral Point/Verona, died Tuesday, Feb. 25 at Four Winds Manor, Verona, Wis. Marjorie was born on Jan. 14, 1928, in Blanchardville, Wis., the daughter of Millard and Nina (Mason) Loe. She married Howard C. Hanson and later divorced. She then married Erwin Thiers of Madison, Wis., in 1983. Her life revolved around her six children. She was an excellent cook, having worked for a number of restaurants in Mineral Point and Dodgeville. She was also a seamstress and quilter, having one of her quilts hang in the U.S. Embassy in Norway. Marjorie was an avid gardener and every summer was spent canning and freezing vegetables. Marjorie was always a calming presence for anyone who knew her. You were greeted with a hug and usually left with a treat of something she baked. She loved to read and watch television, including Jeopardy, NASCAR (until Jeff Gordon retired), and Packer football.