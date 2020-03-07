Thiers, Marjorie G.

MINERAL POINT/VERONA - Marjorie G. Thiers, 92 of Mineral Point/Verona, died Tuesday, Feb. 25 at Four Winds Manor, Verona, Wis. Marjorie was born on Jan. 14, 1928, in Blanchardville, Wis., the daughter of Millard and Nina (Mason) Loe. She married Howard C. Hanson and later divorced. She then married Erwin Thiers of Madison, Wis., in 1983. Her life revolved around her six children. She was an excellent cook, having worked for a number of restaurants in Mineral Point and Dodgeville. She was also a seamstress and quilter, having one of her quilts hang in the U.S. Embassy in Norway. Marjorie was an avid gardener and every summer was spent canning and freezing vegetables. Marjorie was always a calming presence for anyone who knew her. You were greeted with a hug and usually left with a treat of something she baked. She loved to read and watch television, including Jeopardy, NASCAR (until Jeff Gordon retired), and Packer football.
You have free articles remaining.
Marjorie is survived by five children, Linda (French) Pontefract of Wittenberg, Wis., Lynette Gilman of Verona, LuAnn Simmons of Verona, Laurie (Edward) White of Baraboo, Wis. and Lee (Lora) Hanson of Cross Plains, Wis.; nine grandchildren, Dan, Theresa, Karen, Staci, Alycia, Michaela, Eric, Angela and Lacey; and seven great-grandchildren; Jaxon, Evelyn, Frank, Nyomi, Seth, Lidia, and Lola. She is survived by nieces and nephews, as well as many close friends.
Marjorie was preceded in death by her parents; siblings; husband; son, Loren; and son-in-law, Tom Simmons. Services will be at Saint James Lutheran Church, 427 Main St. in Verona. Visitation will start Saturday, March 14th at 10:00 a.m., service at 11:00 and lunch afterward. A private burial will be held at a later date at Graceland Cemetery on Fair St in Mineral Point. Due to allergies in the family, please refrain from wearing colognes and perfumes at the service. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to your favorite charity in her