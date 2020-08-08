Thieleke, Gene A.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MADISON — Gene A. Thieleke, age 83, passed away on Aug. 1, 2020, in Marion, Ind. He was born and raised in Kiel, Wis., Manitowoc County. He attended public schools in Kiel and graduated from Kiel High School in 1954. He was active in athletics, band, student government, and theater in his high school days. Following graduation from high school, Gene attended Lakeland College in Sheboygan, Wis. He majored in chemistry and biology and was a 12-year letter winner participating in football, basketball, and baseball. He was a member of the Lakeland College Athletic Hall of Fame. Gene continued his relationship with many Lakeland alumni and was active in numerous Lakeland events and committees.

Gene decided to become a teacher early on and became a chemistry and science teacher in Oostburg, Wis., in 1958. He also was a high school basketball and baseball coach and was successful in both sports. He also assisted in football as an assistant football coach and was their athletic director. He became the high school principal after five years of teaching and stayed in the administrative field before becoming the high school principal at D.C. Everest High School, in Schofield, Wis.