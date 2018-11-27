MADISON—Duane R. Thielbar, age 82, went to his Heavenly home, on Monday, Nov. 26, 2018, after several years of having congestive heart failure and other health issues. He was born on April 2, 1936, in Cable, Wis., the son of William and Emma (Gilsdorf) Thielbar. Duane graduated from Drummond School in 1954 and served in the U.S. National Guard for 10 years. On Sept. 5, 1959, he married Elsie Krenn at the Alliance Church in Cable. They were married 59 years and raised six children, Mari Mueller (Sam), Tom (Lori) Thielbar, Tari Lunda, Tim (Erica) Thielbar, Todd (Teresa) Thielbar, and Melanie (Erick) Barka. They had 14 grandchildren, Nicole (Craig) Vesely, Jenny Adams (Jon), Tom Thielbar Jr., Kayla Wade, Scott, Shawn, Stephen, Elizabeth, Seth (Corrina) Lunda, Addison and Blake Barka, and Tyler and Kelsey Thielbar; and 13 great-grandchildren, Alexa and Carter Vesely, Tucker Adams, Parker Rose, Quintin Thielbar, Emma, Amelia and Jakob Wade, Brayden Thielbar, Tyson Flahaven, and Averie, Landon, and Hailey Lunda.
Duane attended County Teacher College, received his bachelor’s degree from UW-Superior, his master’s degree from University of Missouri-Columbia, and his PhD in educational administration from the UW-Madison. He was a teacher, a counselor, a principal and superintendent of schools. He retired in 1982 and pursued a career in business with some of his family until his failing health caused him to retire again in 2016.
In addition to his wife, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, Duane leaves behind his brother, Jerry; and sister-in-law, Kathy Misun. He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Tari; grandson, Scott; and brother-in-law, John Misun.
A Celebration of Duane’s Life will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 3 p.m., on Friday, Nov. 30, 2018, with Chaplain David Brynelson presiding. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 1 p.m. until the time of the service on Friday. Burial will be held at a later date at Greenwood Cemetery in Cable. Memorials may be made to the family.
