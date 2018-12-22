MADISON - William C. "Bill" Thiede, age 83, died on Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018.
He is survived by his wife and best friend of 58 years, Sue; his three children, Gail, Paul (Betty) and Ann (Dan); his two grandchildren, Stephanie and David; and his brother, Robert (Karen). He will be fondly remembered by his two sisters-in-law, Nancy and Carol and their families, together with many caring friends.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, at SALEM UNITED CHURCH OF CHRIST, 502 Mark Drive, Verona, starting at 10 a.m., followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m. Memorial donations may be made to Salem UCC in Bill's memory.
Forever an optimist, Bill believed in positive thinking and seeking out the good in every circumstance, an approach to life which served him exceptionally well. He would be delighted to be remembered in this way.
To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.