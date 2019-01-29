MADISON - Eileen Thiede died on Jan. 27, 2019, at the home of her daughter and son in law where she has lived for the past few months. Eileen was born in Wausau on May 30, 1917, the daughter of William and Agnes (Scovell) Bernard. She attended schools in Wausau and New Lisbon, where the family moved in 1932. She was married to William M. Anderson MD, who died suddenly in 1947.
She moved to Madison in 1954 and was employed at the Jackson Clinic for 32 years. She married Wilson B. Thiede on Nov. 22 1986. She embraced her Irish ancestry, and was called Eileen Alana by her Irish grandmother. Eileen was a charter member of the Dane Co. Shamrock Club, and proud to have dual citizenship and an Irish passport. She visited Ireland 10 times, and always looked forward to one more trip. In 1999, she invited her daughter and five grandchildren to travel with her. Eileen was also a member of the Mendota Gridiron Club and a loyal Badgers fan, since she purchased her first season football tickets in 1954.
She was preceded in death by her former husbands' William M. Anderson MD, and Wilson B. Thiede; her parents; and two sisters, Kathryn Bernard and Margaret White; and her stepson, William Anderson. She is survived by her daughter, Michel McGettigan (Patrick); and grandchildren who affectionately called her "Gramma Andy," Bradd Bitney, Joel Bitney (Mya), Dan Bitney (Selina Trepp), Mark Bitney ,and Mary Cooley (Paul). Great-grandchildren, Ashley Kelly (Patrick) Jude, Chloe and Josie Ann Bitney, Kaden and Logan Cooley and Maxine Bitney Trepp; and one great-great grandson, Trevor Pierstorff. She is also survived by Wilson's family, Susan Gonzo (Numa Markee), Eric Thiede (Angela), Kirsten Kazor (Craig); and three grandchildren, Laura Gonzo, April and Ryne Kazor; and great-grandson, Eliott Wilson Sands. She also leaves her dear nieces and nephews and cousins.
The funeral Mass will be held at ST. THOMAS AQUINAS CHURCH, Madison, on Monday, Feb. 4 2019, at 11 a,m.,with visitation preceding the Mass from 9:30 a.m. until 11 a.m. Memorials may be sent to Agrace HospiceCare, 5395 E. Cheryl Parkway, Fitchburg, WI 53711; St. Thomas Aquinas Church, 602 Everglade Drive, Madison WI 53717; or St. Jude's Children's Hospital, Memphis TN 38101. Private family burial will take place at Resurrection Cemetery. Please share your memories at www.CressFuneralService.com.