MIDDLETON—John C. Thideman, age 63, passed away following a lengthy illness on Monday, Nov. 12, 2018, at his home. He was born on May 4, 1955, in Rice Lake, the son of Carl G. and Marlene (Ludwig) Thideman.
John retired from the Red Cross where he worked as a lab technician. He was an avid Euchre player, enjoyed meeting friends at Camp Bingo, weekend trips to Cactus Canyon Campground and also loved antique hunting.
He is survived by his partner, Tony Devine; brothers, Carl (Kim) and Jim (Randy Rossiter) Thideman; sister, Susan (Colleen Kellogg) Thideman; and five nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Charlie Thideman and sister-in-law, Melisa Thideman.
A celebration of life gathering will be held from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., on Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 5701 Odana Road, Madison.
Memorials may be made to the AIDS Resource Center of Wisconsin. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.
Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services
5701 Odana Road
(608) 274-1000