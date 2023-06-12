Theresa "Ann" Greenheck

Feb. 10, 1932 - June 2, 2023

BEAR VALLEY/SPRING GREEN - Ann Greenheck, age 91, of Bear Valley/Spring Green, passed away on Friday, June 2, 2023, at Greenway Manor Nursing Home in Spring Green, WI. Ann was born on February 10, 1932, to William and Veronica (Mears) Walsh. On October 19, 1957, she was united in marriage to Tom Greenheck at St. Patrick's, Loreto, WI; they were married for 42 years. Tom and Ann had one daughter, JoAnn. Ann was a member of Holy Angels - Loreto Catholic Church.

Ann grew up on the family farm which is now White Mound State Park on County Hwy GG, Loreto. She attended Loreto grade school and graduated from Spring Green High School in 1950. Ann and Tom were dairy farmers on the Greenheck farm in Bear Valley. Ann was the Treasurer of the Township of Ithaca for over 50 years. She worked for Wisconsin Power and Light in Madison right after High School. After farming with her husband, Ann worked at Leyda Ford and later as a greeter at Walmart in Richland Center, Wisconsin. On March 16, 2016, she was honored to be crowned St. Patrick's Irish Queen at their 50th Anniversary Celebration.

Ann is survived by her daughter, JoAnn (Dan) Feeney; her nieces and nephews: Jim (Linda) Thering, Rosemary (Scott) Pope, Jerry (Diane) Thering, Rob (Sue) Thering, Susan Turner Thering (Ray Dischler), John (B'lynn) Weitzel, Mark Weitzel and Georgia Weitzel. She is also survived by her brothers-in-law: Dick (Jean) Greenheck, Steve (Luanne) Greenheck; sister-in-law, Janice Donatell; and special friend, Sheila McCluskey Drea. She was preceded in death by her husband, Tom; her parents; and siblings, brother, Lawrence Walsh; sisters: Mary (Joe) Thering, Lorraine (George) Weitzel, Eileen Walsh; nephew Joseph Thering; and great-niece, Kayla Thering; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Joseph Thering, George Weitzel, Leo and Ruth Halverson, Gene Greenheck, Jim and Shirley Greenheck and Hank Donatell.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Loreto, S8280 County Highway G, on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at 11:00 AM. Fr. Sanctus K. Ibe will officiate with burial in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held at the Church from 10:00 AM until the time of Mass.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Greenway Manor Volunteers' Fund, 501 S. Winsted Street, PO Box 759, Spring Green, WI, 53588 or St. Patrick's Loreto Cemetery Fund, c/o Holy Angels Parish, P.O. Box 166, LaValle, WI 53941.

The family appreciates all the loving care Ann received from Greenway Terrace, Greenway Manor, Kari Long and Katie Sweet of Agrace Hospice Care.

