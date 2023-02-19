April 18, 1926 – Feb. 7, 2023

STOUGHTON — Theora O. “Teddy” Utke, age 96, was called to her heavenly home while surrounded by family at Stoughton Hospital, on Feb. 7, 2023.

A visitation will be held at RISEN SAVIOR LUTHERAN CHURCH, 5001 Holscher Road, McFarland, from 10 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, followed by a Christian funeral service with Pastor Joshua Janke presiding.

