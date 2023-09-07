Theodore "Ted" Edwin Bakke III

May 20, 1948 – Sept. 5, 2023

Baraboo, WI. – Theodore "Ted" Edwin Bakke III, born in Madison, WI on May 20, 1948 to Theodore and Nelle (Reilly) Bakke, entered eternal life on September 5, 2023 after a long journey with cancer, at the age of 75.

Ted was raised in Madison, WI and attended Our Lady Queen of Peace, Edgewood and West High Schools. He served many years as a skilled auto mechanic in Madison, California, and in Baraboo. He also enjoyed being an over-the-road truck driver for a number of years.

Ted is survived by his wife, Sazhida "Sonya" Bakke; sister, Mary Bakke of Denver, CO; brothers, Msgr. Larry Bakke of Madison, and Brian (Rhonda) Bakke of Cave Creek, AZ; and many cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Ted and Sonya called Baraboo home and are members of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Baraboo, where Sonya has served as a teacher's aide at the Catholic School. Ted volunteered for the local St. Vincent de Paul Society.

The Funeral liturgy will take place at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 300 2nd St., Baraboo, WI on Friday, September 8, 2023 with a visitation at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Mass at 11:00 a.m. There will be a luncheon held at the parish following the liturgy.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Joseph Catholic School in Baraboo. Baldwin Funeral Services is assisting the family.