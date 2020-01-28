Theobald, Edward R. “Ted”

BARNEVELD - Edward R. “Ted” Theobald, age 79, of Barneveld, died on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at his home.

Ted is survived by his children, Todd (Mandy) Theobald, Tim (Karie) Theobald and Cheryl (Doug) Cieslinski; his grandchildren, Alyssa, Brandon and Tabitha Theobald, Fischer Theobald, Davis, Carter and Clara Cieslinski.

A public visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at the GORGEN-McGINLEY & AYERS FUNERAL HOME in Dodgeville. A Private Memorial Service will be held at Middlebury Chapel with inurnment to follow.