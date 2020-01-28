Theobald, Edward R. “Ted”

Theobald, Edward R. “Ted”

{{featured_button_text}}

BARNEVELD - Edward R. “Ted” Theobald, age 79, of Barneveld, died on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at his home.

Ted is survived by his children, Todd (Mandy) Theobald, Tim (Karie) Theobald and Cheryl (Doug) Cieslinski; his grandchildren, Alyssa, Brandon and Tabitha Theobald, Fischer Theobald, Davis, Carter and Clara Cieslinski.

A public visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at the GORGEN-McGINLEY & AYERS FUNERAL HOME in Dodgeville. A Private Memorial Service will be held at Middlebury Chapel with inurnment to follow.

Theobald, Edward

Edward Theobald

Gorgen-McGinley & Ayers Funeral Home

400 E. Grace Street Dodgeville

www.gorgenfh.com

To send flowers to the family of Edward Theobald, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jan 31
Visitation
Friday, January 31, 2020
4:00PM-8:00PM
Gorgen-McGinley & Ayers Funeral Home
400 East Grace Street
Dodgeville, WI 53533
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Edward's Visitation begins.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics