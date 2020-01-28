Theobald, Edward R. “Ted”

BARNEVELD - Edward R. “Ted” Theobald, age 79, of Barneveld, died on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at his home.
You have free articles remaining.
Ted is survived by his children, Todd (Mandy) Theobald, Tim (Karie) Theobald and Cheryl (Doug) Cieslinski; his grandchildren, Alyssa, Brandon and Tabitha Theobald, Fischer Theobald, Davis, Carter and Clara Cieslinski.
A public visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at the GORGEN-McGINLEY & AYERS FUNERAL HOME in Dodgeville. A Private Memorial Service will be held at Middlebury Chapel with inurnment to follow.
Gorgen-McGinley & Ayers Funeral Home
400 E. Grace Street Dodgeville
To send flowers to the family of Edward Theobald, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Jan 31
Visitation
Friday, January 31, 2020
4:00PM-8:00PM
4:00PM-8:00PM
Gorgen-McGinley & Ayers Funeral Home
400 East Grace Street
Dodgeville, WI 53533
400 East Grace Street
Dodgeville, WI 53533
Guaranteed delivery before Edward's Visitation begins.