MOUNT HOREB—Colleen M. Burns Theobald, age 53, of Mount Horeb, passed away peacefully at home on Oct. 19, 2018. Colleen fought a courageous battle against alcohol addiction, but in the end the effects of this horrible disease were too much to overcome. Colleen was born July 19, 1965, in Madison to Ken and Mary Burns. She attended Edgewood High school, class of 1983. Colleen was a graduate of UW-Madison with a B.A in Early Childhood Education. While attending college she met her future husband, Peter J. Theobald. They were married July 9, 1988. and made their homes in Madison, Wis., Charlotte, N.C., Olathe, Kan., and finally in Mount Horeb.
Colleen was an adoring mother to their four children, Christina, Matthew, Nicholas, and Olivia. She loved them immensely and her “four ducks” were her true pride and joy. Colleen was a very active “classroom Mom” in all of their schools from kindergarten through middle school. She was very proud to be able to help out in those classrooms, and Colleen’s cheerfulness and upbeat attitude brightened the day of the students and faculty.
Colleen loved to bake and cook, making sure that all family and friends never went hungry while in her home, and always made sure you left with a “zippy bag” of baked goods. Colleen was a bright warm ray of sunshine with her radiant energy and exuberant attitude. Her smile and easygoing loving demeanor will be greatly missed by her family, friends and the many people she touched through out all the communities she and family have resided in.
This disease won’t define her; it isn’t going be her legacy. Substance abuse has no boundaries and can, and has affected many people from many walks of life. Colleen will be remembered as a person you wanted to be around as her sunny and take-charge attitude was contiguous. The illness may have taken that away from her, but her spirit and vibrancy will be the memories that her family and friends will keep and carry on with.
As a family we have two requests, 1. that you reflect upon the wisdom of Dr. Leo Buscaglia who said; “Too often we underestimate the power of a touch, a smile, a kind word, a listening ear, an honest compliment, or the smallest act of caring, all of which have the potential to turn a life around.”; and 2. Please, If you know of someone struggling, then reach out to them. They may or may not accept your ‘help,’ ‘suggestions,’ ‘guidance,’…etc., but they will appreciate your ears and that you cared.
Colleen is preceded in death by her mother, Mary. Survivors include her father, Ken Burns, Madison; her husband, Peter “Pete,” Mount Horeb; daughters, Christina, Milwaukee, Olivia, Bend, Ore.; sons, Matthew, Bend Ore.; Nicholas, Madison. Colleen will be missed by all of her extended family along with the many friends and acquittances she made in her journey of life. She was a shining star and made the world a better place.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018, at 12 noon at OUR LADY QUEEN OF PEACE CATHOLIC PARISH, 401 S. Owen Drive, Madison, with Monsignor Kenneth J. Fiedler presiding. Family will greet friends from 10 a.m. to 12 noon before Mass.
In lieu of flowers the family respectfully requests that memorials in Colleen’s honor be made to:
Fitchburg Serenity Club, 6048 McKee Road, Fitchburg WI, 53719; or Second Harvest Food Bank of Southern Wisconsin, 2802 Dairy Drive, Madison, WI 53718; or Tellurian Detoxification Center, 2914 Industrial Drive, Madison, WI 53713; or Madison Area Intergroup Central Office of A.A. (M.A.I.C.O) 2000 Engel St. #104 Madison, WI 53713 (PLEASE NOTE: donations to M.A.I.C.O may only be made by A.A. members.)
