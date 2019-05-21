MARXVILLE / PRAIRIE DU SAC—Laura M. Theis, age 98, formerly of Marxville, passed away at Pine Villa on Sunday, May 19, 2019, surrounded by family. She faced death with dignity and courage and her strength came through prayer and the faithful support of family and friends. Laura was born in Marxville on Nov. 28, 1920, to John and Mary (Statz) Marx. Laura married Mathew Theis on May 6, 1943, in Martinsville. They were married 61 years and farmed and lived together the entire time in Marxville. Mathew and Laura took pleasure in traveling and shared a love for music and dancing. Laura was a lifelong member of St. Norbert’s Catholic Church in Roxbury.
She is survived by six children, Stan (Lynette) Theis of Prairie du Sac, Lee (Susan) Theis of San Tan Valley, Ariz., Don (Kathleen) Theis of Vonore, Tenn., Marvin (LaVonne) Theis of Middleton, Marge (Michael) Martig of Middleton, and Carol (Mark) Kvernen of Reedsburg. Thirteen grandchildren, Benjamin (Michelle) Theis, Phillip (Amanda) Theis, Jessica (Shawn) Dechant, Bryan (Julie) Theis, Cheryl (Michael) Bird, Nathan Theis (Beth Cantwell), Vanessa Theis, Shane (Jamie) Martig, Brant Martig, Laura (Jeff) Curwick, Brenda (Rob) Chamberlain, Lisa (Matt) Gerlach, Matthew Kvernen; along with 22 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by a sister, Irene Keller. She was preceded in death by her husband, Mathew; son, James age 6; three other children David, Daniel, and Barbara who died at birth; brothers, John (Jeanette) Marx, George (Elizabeth) Marx; sisters, Rose (Ray) Acker, Loretta (James) Zander; brothers-in-law, Roman Keller, Louis (Alice) Theis, Anthony (Marie) Theis, Norbert (Ann) Theis, Reynold (Mildred) Theis; and sister-in-law, Amelia (Joseph) Kippley.
A Visitation will be held at HOOVERSON FUNERAL HOME, 251 Water St., Sauk City, on May, 24, 2019, from 8 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. at ST. NORBERT CATHOLIC CHURCH, in Roxbury. Burial will follow in St. Norbert’s Cemetery. A luncheon and Celebration of Laura’s Life will be held at the DORF HAUS in Roxbury, immediately after cemetery services.
Laura’s family would like to acknowledge the entire staff at the Pine Villa, Prairie du Sac for their kind and compassionate care.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Agrace Hospicecare, 1670 South Blvd., Baraboo, WI 53913 or Sauk Prairie Healthcare, 260 26th St., Prairie du Sac, WI 53578.