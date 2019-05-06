SIOUX FALLS, S.D. / MAZOMANIE - Edward J. Theis, age 87, of Sioux Falls, S.D., formerly of Mazomanie, Wis, died Sunday, May 5, 2019, at Avera McKennan Hospital. He was born on Aug. 13, 1931, in Berry, Wis., the son of Edward M. and Mary (Stuckmeyer) Theis. He married Loraine Duhr on May 3, 1952, in Martinsville, Wis. She passed away on Sept. 11, 2001. He later married Janice (Rau) Sieler on Dec. 10, 2003, in Aberdeen, S.D.
Ed worked as a construction superintendent for 42 years for Marshall Erdman and Associates, of Madison, Wis., retiring in 1998. He was a member of Holy Spirit Parish and Moose Lodge, and a volunteer for the Center for Active Generations. He has lived in Sioux Falls since 1991.
Grateful for having shared his life are his wife Janice, Sioux Falls; three daughters, Kathy (Brian) Schumann, Colorado Springs, Colo., Pam (John) Shepherd, Monroe Center, Wis. and Sharon Reeve, Lake Wisconsin, Wis.; three sons, Terry (Lou) Theis, Belleville, Wis., Todd (Lisa) Theis, Mazomanie, Wis. and Troy Theis, Green Bay, Wis.; a stepson, Bryan Kegler, and a stepdaughter, Dawn (Owen) Ochs, all from Sioux Falls, S.D.; 10 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren; and a sister, Alice (Jerry) Pulvermacher, Middleton, Wis. Ed was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Loraine; a brother, Elmer Theis; three sisters, Angeline Ballweg, Marie Ballweg and Alvina Baier; and a grandson, Chris Reeve.
A memorial Mass will begin at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at HOLY SPIRIT PARISH, Sioux Falls, with burial at a later date in St. Barnabas Cemetery in Mazomanie, Wis. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the American Cancer Society. Heritage Funeral Home, Sioux Falls, is in charge of arrangements.