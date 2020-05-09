Theama, Jr., Raymond Lawrence

Theama, Jr., Raymond Lawrence

{{featured_button_text}}

STOUGHTON - Raymond Lawrence Theama, Jr, age 73, passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020, of cancer. He was born October 24, 1946, son of Raymond & Marion (Volk) Theama, Sr. in Racine. He is survived by his daughter Robyn Hanson, granddaughter Francesca Hoerz (Lucas), and granddaughter Fury Theama; his sister, Barbara Butler, and many nieces and nephews he loved dearly. He lost his son, Christopher Lawrence, to brain cancer two years ago, May 12, 2018. He was a good man, great friend, and beloved father and grandfather. A memorial has been created to pay your respects until we are able to gather together and remember Ray. He will be missed tremendously. For online condolences, visit www.forevermissed.com/raytheama

Theama, Jr., Raymond Lawrence

Raymond Lawrence Theama, Jr.
To plant a tree in memory of Theama Jr. Raymond Lawrence as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics