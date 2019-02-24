MADISON - Shirley Thayer, age 85, of Madison, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, with her family by her side. Services will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 12 noon on Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, with Pastor Pat Siegler presiding. Burial will be held at ROSELAWN MEMORIAL PARK at 1 p.m. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Thursday. A time of fellowship will be held at 1:30 p.m. at the funeral home.
A full obituary will be in the Wednesday edition. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.