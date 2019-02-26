MADISON - Shirley (Nabholz) Thayer (neé Knickmeyer), age 85, died peacefully in the loving arms of her family on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019. She was born in Madison on July 17, 1933, to Frank and Jensina (Aaroen) Knickmeyer. She graduated from Madison East High School.
Shirley worked for many years as a data processor at Tymeshare on Stoughton Road. She was married to Paul Nabholz on July 18, 1953, until his death in 1980. Shirley married Richard Thayer, on Aug. 10, 1986, in Madison. Shirley's and Richard's families were neighbors and close friends growing up. The little moments in life were made more precious and memorable with Shirley. Whether it was playing euchre on a lazy afternoon, going on weekend getaway trips with her daughters, hitting the slot machines at HoChunk or simply spending time with her grand and great-grandchildren. Her family was her greatest joy.
Shirley also loved dogs! She kept biscuits at her front door for all her four-legged neighborhood friends when they came to visit on their walks. Her sharp wit and comforting wisdom would always weave their way into conversations. She spent a lifetime putting those she cared about before herself. Like a majestic redwood tree, Shirley's roots extend far and deep as she was the matriarch of a large and loving family. With every smile, her eyes gleamed and made all the trifles of everyday life seem to fade away for a while. Truly one of a kind, her spirit and accepting nature will live on through her surviving family members, as well as those who were fortunate enough to have been graced by her in some fashion these past 85 years.
Here's to Shirley and her ability to ensure people cherished not just the big moments in life but also the smaller ones in-between.
The family would like to thank Dr. Albert Musa for his compassionate care of Shirley. Also, to her neighbors, especially Sue, Barbara, and Joann for their friendship and help in making it possible for mom to fulfill her wish to remain in her own home till the end. We are forever grateful to you all. "May you always walk in sunshine and God's love around you flow. For the happiness you gave us, no one will ever know. It broke our hearts to lose you, but you did not go alone. A part of us went with you the day God called you home."
Shirley is survived by her daughters, Kristy (Gordon) Meicher of Middleton, Vicki (Jeffrey) Labrosse of Sauk City, Karen (Mark) Zimmerman of Racine and Sharon (Dave) Lehrer of Monona; stepchildren, Timothy, Robert, and Thomas Thayer, Teresa (David) Brengle and William (Missy) Thayer; and many grand and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Paul and Richard; her parents; son, Kenneth Nabholz; and grandson, Brandon Zimmerman.
Funeral services will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 12 noon, on Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, with Pastor Patrick Siegler presiding. Burial will be at Roselawn Memorial Park, with a luncheon to follow at the funeral home. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Thursday.
Memorials can be made to Dane County Humane Society or Agrace HospiceCare. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.