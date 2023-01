Dec. 18, 1932—Jan. 7, 2023

LODI—Tharen “Terri” Robson, age 90, of Lodi WI, passed away on January 7, 2023, surrounded by her family.

An 11:00 a.m. service will be held at the Lodi United Methodist Church on Thursday, January 19, 2023, followed by a luncheon.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the Lodi UMC or UMCOR.