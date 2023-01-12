April 16, 1930—Jan. 3, 2023

SAN ANTONIO, TX—Thaddeus (Ted) Wisniewski was encircled by his family in prayer, shortly before travelling to his heavenly home.

Ted was the loving husband of Rita for 67 years; and the caring father of Dr. Ted Jr. (deceased), Mary, Mark (Elizabeth), and John (Connie). He was the proud grandfather of Carly Baker (Brock), David (Brittany), Jack and Nicole; and great-grandchild, Collins Baker.

Ted was a graduate of Marquette High School and University. He retired in Texas after 32 years of teaching at Greendale High School. He was active at St. Alexander and Our Lady of Lourdes parishes. Ted enjoyed singing, dancing, composing, golfing, fishing, poker, Packers, and paczki (jelly donuts) from National Baking Company, his family’s business.

His funeral service will be held in San Antonio and livestreamed on Friday, January 13, 2023, at 5:00 PM. Service can be accessed at www.porterloring.com.

Arrangements with Porter Loring Mortuary North.

