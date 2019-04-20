FORT ATKINSON - Kevin Carl Tews, age 64, of Fort Atkinson, passed away on Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at the Rainbow Hospice Facility in Johnson Creek.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at ST. PAUL'S EV. LUTHERAN CHURCH in Fort Atkinson. Friends may call from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, April 22, 2019, at NITARDY FUNERAL HOME, 1008 Madison Ave., Fort Atkinson, and after 9 a.m. on Tuesday at the church until the time of the services. The Nitardy Funeral Home, Fort Atkinson, is assisting the family.