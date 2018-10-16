MADISON—Mary Ellen Tetzlaff, age 91, of Madison, passed away on Friday, Oct. 12, 2018, at Oak Park Place. She was born on Dec. 14, 1926, in Madison, the daughter of Melvin and Erna (Niederklophfer) Bakken. Mary Ellen married James Tetzlaff on Sept. 19, 1945, in Madison.
She had a devout faith and was active at Memorial United Church of Christ for many years and was a leader of the youth fellowship group. Mary Ellen’s greatest pride and joy was her family. She was the matriarch of four generations and the cornerstone of holiday gatherings. She had a knack for baking desserts, and every family gathering would conclude with several games of cards, while the men played pool.
Mary is survived by three daughters, Suzanne L. (James) Gill, Sharon (Dan) Bradford and Carol (Mark) Tormey; six grandchildren, David (Sara) Gill, Daniel (Kristina Fahlgren) Gill, Caroline (David) Crowley, Wendy Copenhefer, Lance (Elise Curio) Tormey, and Douglas (Megan Witt) Tormey; six great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; two sisters, Delores (William) Grady and Shirley (Jr.) Erickson; sister-in-law, Delores Bakken; brother-in-law, Karl Tetzlaff; and several nieces, nephews, other relatives, friends and caregivers. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, James E. Tetzlaff; four brothers, Karl (Kathryn) Bakken, Robert Bakken, Wilbur Bakken, and Ronald (Helen) Bakken; and sister-in-law, Illa Mae Tetzlaff.
A celebration of Mary Ellen’s life will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018, with a time of remembrance at 6 p.m., with Pastor Kristin Gorton presiding.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be gifted in Mary Ellen’s name to Heartland Hospice. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
