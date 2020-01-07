Teschendorf, Marlin R.

MADISON - Marlin R. Teschendorf, age 97, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020. He was born in Kewaskum Wis. to Richard and Jennie (Backhaus) Teschendorf.

Marlin grew up on a dairy farm. Post-World War II he served in occupied Berlin as an Army Air Forces Sergeant. He was a civil engineer with the Wisconsin Public Service Commission and Department of Transportation. He enjoyed singing in the church choir, lectures with the Technical Club of Madison, photography, playing cards, helping others and socializing at restaurants.

Marlin is survived by his children Glenn (Mary Anne Derheimer), Gale (Lisa Godsey), and Kevin; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is further survived by his sister Loretta Centgraf and Richard (Angie) Teschendorf, and many nieces, nephews, relatives and dear friends. Marlin was preceded in death by sons Daryl and Lee (Gertrude "Trudy" Trochta); his daughter Mercy (Lee Martin) (nee Lorna Teschendorf); and three wives Dorothy Belle Popke, Lucille Grover, and Freda Mae Rogers.

A funeral service with full military rites will be at 12:00 P.M. (noon) on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at Mount Olive Lutheran Church, 110 North Whitney Way, Madison, Wis. 53705. Visitation will be at the church from 11:00 A.M. until time of service. Private burial will take place at Highland Memory Gardens in Cottage Grove at a later date.

Cress Center 6021 University Ave. Madison Wis. 53705 608-238-8406 Please share your memories at www.CressFuneralService.com

