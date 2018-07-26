MADISON—Freda Mae (Rogers) Teschendorf, age 92, passed away on Monday, July 23, 2018, at Waunakee Manor. She was born in Marietta Township, on Feb. 24, 1926, the daughter of Milton and Alice (Beaumont) Clark. Freda retired from the State of Wisconsin where she worked as a housekeeper at the Mendota Mental Health Institute. She was a member of Lakeview Lutheran Church in Madison for many years. Freda was married over 40 wonderful years to Elwin Francis Rogers, until his passing. She was blessed to marry Marlin R. Teschendorf, and spend 27 years together until her passing. Freda had a passion for reading, especially poetry. She was a wonderful story teller and she had a great sense of humor until the very end. Most of all, Freda fiercely loved and cared for all her family.
Freda is survived by her husband, Marlin R. Teschendorf; son, Terry (Joan) Rogers of Deerfield; daughter, Vicky Rogers of Stevens Point; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Elwin F. Rogers; daughter, Nancy L. Rotar; sisters, Claire Morton, Olive Coe, Ruby Bennet, Cleo O’Kane and Jessie Cone; and a brother, Ralph Clark.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m., on Tuesday, July 31, 2018, at LAKEVIEW LUTHERAN CHURCH, 4001 Mandrake Road, Madison, with Pastor Dean Kirst presiding. A visitation will be held at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of service. Burial follow at Lakeview Lutheran Cemetery.
A special thank you to Pastor Dean Kirst, Lakeview Lutheran Church, and the staffs at Agrace HospiceCare and Waunakee Manor for their care and support provided to Freda. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.
Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Service
2418 N. Sherman Ave.
(608) 249-8257